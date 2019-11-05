UNBC Faculty Association serves 72-hour strike notice

Faculty at the University of Northern British Columbia in Prince George served 72 hours' strike notice Monday morning after months of negotiations, primarily around wages.

The UNBC Faculty Association, which represents all teaching staff, has been in bargaining with university administration since March 5. According to a statement from the faculty association, "rock-bottom wages" are at the heart of the dispute.

"We've had periods where it's been intensive, and then there have been periods where we haven't met for a little while to allow each team to go back and develop proposals and come up with ideas," UNBC's communications director told the CBC's Josh Pagé.

Both sides met Monday morning to try to come up with a solution. UNBC president Daniel Weeks said administration tabled an offer.

"High-quality faculty are the backbone of our institution, and that's why, as a university, as the employer in this case, we are committed to a fair agreement with our faculty," he said.

The bargaining began after a working group was created to compare salaries to those at other universities, such as the University of Lethbridge, Thompson Rivers University and Trent University in Ontario.

"We have the lowest faculty wages among those universities," faculty association vice-president Paul Siakuluk said.

Students concerned

Communications about potential strike action have been sent to students. Wood is advising students to check the university's website for updates on how a possible strike may impact classes.

"It's always wise to be prepared in the case of actions," he said.

Samantha Legebokow worries a strike at UNBC could affect her grades. (Nicole Oud/CBC)

Student Samantha Legebokow is worried about a strike impacting her semester.

"The way my grades sit right now, it's definitely a concern not having the final exams to kind of boost that mark," she said.

"I came to this school, because it was known as one of Canada's top small universities," Legebokow added. "Since I've gotten here, I've actually become really disappointed in the school, the way they treat their professors, some of the other staff. I'm just really disappointed and that might make an impact as to whether I come back next year."

Jeremy Pilsak, left, and Chris Erickson, both students at UNBC, want university administration to agree to pay teaching staff what they're asking for to avoid a strike. (Nicole Oud/CBC)

Students Jeremy Pilsak and Chris Erickson want to see the administration pay teaching staff what they're asking.

"When you take into consideration all the stuff that goes into being a teacher, outside of hours ... it really takes a passion to want to teach, to be a good teacher," Pilsak said.

"Just pay the teachers, man," Chris Erickson said. "They do a tremendous service to the community."

Both Wood and Siakuluk said their respective sides are committed to finding a solution and avoiding a strike.

"An important thing for students to understand is that the sides are still talking," Wood said.