Mounties arrest suspect after manhunt led to brief closure of UNBC campus in Prince George

The campus of the University of Northern B.C. in Prince George has reopened after a brief lockdown following the RCMP's arrest of a suspect in a vehicle theft that they were concerned could have been armed.

On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. PT, the university announced the Mounties indicated the local police incident — as what the police described — had been resolved.

The university said it locked its doors around Tuesday noon "out of an abundance of caution" to ensure additional security for people on campus, and it was asking people not to come to campus until the situation was resolved.

The public was also being asked to avoid the UNBC Greenway and Forests for the World trails, which encompass over 30 kilometres of trail and more than 106 square kilometres of parkland.

All Clear - The RCMP has indicated that the situation has resolved. The Prince George campus is now open.<br>We will follow up with information about supports that are available for members of the UNBC community. <a href="https://t.co/5D7LjrrafU">https://t.co/5D7LjrrafU</a> —@UNBC

Neither the police nor the university provided further details on the incident. The university said it will pass along more information about the incident once it becomes available.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper says the suspect was last seen wearing shorts with no shirt and had scratches on his face.

A police dog team and RCMP helicopter are aiding in the search.