UNBC faculty back at work after agreeing to end job action

Job action at the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) is officially over.

Both the faculty association and the university have agreed to binding final-offer-selection arbitration on the issue of salaries, the association announced Tuesday on social media.

"The final offer of arbitration is that both sides present their salary proposal and my understanding is the arbitrator selects one or the other of them," said Paul Siakuluk, the vice-president of the faculty association.

The arbitration will take place in the new year. Once in place, the new contract will be retroactive to July 2019 and will last for three years.

"It would be best if we had a negotiated agreement, but for me personally and for many of my colleagues it'll be nice knowing that going into the holiday season and at the beginning of the new year, we don't have to worry about pickets going back up," said Siakuluk.

Roughly 3,500 students were shut out of class for three weeks in November as a result of picket lines on university campuses across northern B.C.

Staff returned to class at the end of November but only to do work that would allow students to complete the fall semester.