'Important' announcement coming from striking UNBC faculty as mediated bargaining ends with no deal

UNBC's striking faculty association says it is making an "important" announcement this afternoon, following two days of mediated bargaining sessions that were suspended without reaching a deal with the university's administration.

Media have been invited to the faculty association's picket line in downtown Prince George to hear the announcement at 3 pm PT.

The strike has kept roughly 3,500 students at the university's Prince George, Quesnel, Fort St. John, Prince Rupert and Terrace campuses out of class since Nov. 7.

If students don't return to class by Dec. 3, it is likely they will be forced to complete their fall semester studies in 2020.

On Tuesday, UNBC Labour Minister Harry Bains appointed Trevor Sones of the B.C. Labour Relations Board as a special mediator in an attempt to facilitate a deal between the two sides.

Bargaining sessions started Wednesday afternoon and were adjourned late Thursday. According to the university, Sones said he will be discussing options to move forward over the next several days.

In an update to its members, the faculty association said some progress was made during the mediation, but there are still key issues that need to be resolved.

Faculty association president Stephen Rader said the chief sticking point is the administration's insistence that they be allowed to break some aspects of signed contracts, with the faculty association's approval.

Rader said multiple lawyers have told the faculty association this would open them up to legal action and called the demand "unacceptable."

Meanwhile, a small group of students have been sleeping inside UNBC's administration building since Wednesday, urging a resolution and a return to classes.

Students at the University of Northern British Columbia have started spending the night in the school's faculty building as the faculty association strike passes the three week mark. Grad student Aaron Larsen says they have tents and hiking gear and are prepared to stay 'however long it takes.' 7:27

Subscribe to Daybreak North on CBC Listen or your favourite podcast app, and connect with CBC Northern British Columbia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.