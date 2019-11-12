UNBC classes cancelled Tuesday, but both sides agree to return to negotiations

Classes are again cancelled on Tuesday at the University of Northern British Columbia as faculty continue to strike after months-long negotiations broke down last week without an agreement.

The UNBC Faculty Association, which represents all teaching staff, is striking over what it calls "rock bottom wages."

The strike — and class cancellations — began last Thursday.

UNBC Faculty Association vice president Paul Siakaluk says both parties have agreed to return to the negotiation table on Tuesday afternoon.

But he warned that more classes could be cancelled as staff "will continue picketing until we reach an agreement at the table."

Due to ongoing strike action by the UNBC Faculty Association, classes at UNBC remain cancelled for Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Should this change over the weekend, we will notify you by email as soon as possible, and post updates here: https://t.co/isOAqJbUy3.

In a statement, UNBC said it's "committed to continuing negotiations and reaching an agreement at the bargaining table."

Negotiations first started after a working group was created to compare salaries to those at other universities, such as the University of Lethbridge, Thompson Rivers University and Trent University in Ontario.

Siakaluk says faculty at UNBC currently have the lowest wages out of the sampled universities.