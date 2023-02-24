Finding housing in B.C. a challenge for many Ukrainians, says volunteer

Bradley Gionet says he's had about 20 different refugees in and out of his home in Chilliwack, about 103 kilometres east of Vancouver, since April 2022.

He's also helped co-ordinate housing for more than 250 refugees, 75 of whom identified as LGBTQ.

But Gionet says that's not nearly enough with more than 11,000 Ukrainians arriving in B.C. over the past year.

"Very difficult to tell someone who is coming from a war-torn country, I have no place for you," he said.

Gionet has been connecting with Ukrainians over social media helping them to settle across Canada, finding them accommodation and employment.

Among them is Serhii Maksymchuk, who has been in B.C. for one month.

Maksymchuk connected with Gionet over Facebook and is currently living with him.

"I am very lucky that I met Bradley and he helped me with lots of things with accommodation, with documents to fill," Maksymchuk said.

Likewise, Polina Vitriak is grateful volunteers reached out to her on Facebook, offering a place to stay in Chilliwack when she arrived in B.C. last year.

"It was such a relief," she said. "That people can help you only by looking at your photo and hearing your story, it's incredible."

Polina Vitriak is among the more than 700,000 Ukrainian refugees who have settled in Canada since Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago.

But Gionet says that's not always the case — Ukrainians who do not speak English or who have specific employment needs find difficulty when it comes to settling in B.C.

"You come to Canada, you have very small amount of funds available and in order to work you need to be able to go to the interview and if the language level isn't there, you're stuck," he said.

Gionet adds some refugees were pharmacists or uniquely trained in a specific profession back in Ukraine — qualifications that don't always translate in Canada.

Add to that the fact British Columbia has some of the highest rental rates in the country and new arrivals can find themselves in a very difficult situation.

Anton Brazhenenko, who has been in Chilliwack for six months, says he was able to move to an apartment of his own after living with a friend in the area, but he worries for his family in Ukraine.

"My brother is still in Ukraine and actually I don't know when the time will come when I can see him and hug him."

Gionet says finding people to offer housing for refugees during the early months of the war in Ukraine was relatively easy. But now, the conflict overseas is no longer top of mind.

"As time has gone on, it has become significantly more difficult to the point that the majority of people, I tell them I can help you find a rental but I can't help you find a family that will take you in."