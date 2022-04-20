Ukrainian priest, family narrowly escape house fire after arson attack

Victoria police say they are investigating a confirmed arson attack as a possible hate crime after the family of a Ukrainian priest narrowly escaped their burning home early Wednesday morning in the Fernwood neighbourhood of the city.

Three girls had to be lowered by their mother out of the second floor window to the father and two bystanders waiting below, according to Dan Atkinson, acting chief of the Victoria Fire Department. The mother then had to be rescued by firefighters with the help of a ladder.

"On arrival, we were met with very heavy fire conditions coming from the front of the building and we were also met with a lone occupant that was perched just outside the second floor window who required rescue with a with a ground ladder," said Atkinson.

"It's our determination that the fire was deliberately set by persons unknown. And so now the police will handle the ongoing investigation with respect to arson," he said.

Victoria police confirmed the father of the family is the parish priest at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of St. Nicholas, located next door to the home, and said they are investigating whether the crime was hate motivated.

"There is nothing to indicate motive other than the fact that it was an arson," said Const. Cam MacIntyre, Victoria P.D. media spokesperson. "The family is very fortunate to have gotten out of there relatively safely ... the consequences could have been much worse."

The burned-out front doorway of the home is pictured here. Police are asking people with information on the arson attack to come forward. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

One member of the family suffered potentially life threatening injuries but is now in stable condition in hospital, according to MacIntyre. All five were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire in the 1100-block of Caledonia Avenue was reported to 911 at 1 a.m. P.T. Atkinson said the parents deserve credit for their quick thinking.

"It's really an incredible story and a testament to both the parents of the children to ensure their safety by closing doors behind them to help prevent rapid fire spread into into the areas where they were ... It certainly could have been much worse."

A cat found inside the home was revived with oxygen and is now recovering at an animal hospital.

MacIntyre said police are hoping people come forward with information and tips.