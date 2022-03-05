Ukrainian-Canadian B.C. church volunteers raise money for medical supplies, military gear
The Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in New Westminster has raised more than $20K for supplies
Volunteers with a Ukrainian Catholic church in New Westminster are busy packing suitcases full of essential medical supplies and military gear to ship to regions near Ukraine.
Rev. Mykhailo Ozorovych with the Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral said parishioners and people from across the province helped raised more than $23,000 to purchase medical supplies like first aid kits and other essential goods.
"It is important to ship them immediately," Ozorovych told CBC News. "Suitcases of medical tourniquets and military medical equipment went to Frankfurt."
He said three suitcases with $17,000 worth of supplies including body armour, helmets and chemical protective clothing, which can help minimize the penetration of radioactive particles or liquids, were also sent to Vienna with a volunteer.
On Thursday, Russian troops skirmished with Ukrainian troops outside Europe's largest nuclear power plant, leaving the facility on fire and briefly raising worldwide fears of a catastrophe.
"It's important stuff that not easily accessible anymore in Poland or even Germany," Ozorovych said.
Ukrainian chef raises money
Anastasia Avramenko, a chef in Port Coquitlam, has been spending days in her kitchen making Ukrainian meals to raise money for a neighbourhood bakery in her hometown of Kherson.
"For eight days, my family has been hiding in underground garages and hoping for the best," she said. "They don't have food. They only have whatever water they have preserved. So it's very dangerous. It's very scary."
Avramenko, who immigrated to Canada in 2013, said she contacted the bakery in her hometown earlier this week and asked them what they need and how she can help.
"I can always donate just to my family. However, it's my hometown. It's my history," Avramenko said. "So it's very important for me to support my community and try to do anything to help them."
In addition to donations, Ozorovych says the church is creating a database of services and volunteers who can help Ukrainian families fleeing the crisis.
"This is the beauty of human response to a horrific and heartbreaking situation."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?