U.K. tourists arrested after driving through ditch from B.C. into Washington

A family of seven from the United Kingdom were arrested in Washington state earlier this month after entering the country illegally from B.C. by driving through a ditch.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the vehicle was seen on surveillance turning west onto Avenue 0 in B.C. at 9 p.m. on Oct. 2.

The vehicle then turned south and "slowly and deliberately" drove through a ditch onto Boundary Road in Blaine, Wash., Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman Stephanie Malin said in an email.

A Washington Post report on the story based on the family's complaint to the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says "an animal ventured into the road, forcing them to make an unexpected detour."

The vehicle was pulled over by border patrol agents and the four adults and three children — all U.K. citizens — were arrested.

Two of the adults were previously denied entry to the U.S., the border official said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they tried to return the group to Canada, but they were refused re-entry. After two unsuccessful attempts to contact the U.K. consulate, the group was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE confirmed the identities of two of the people as Eileen and David Connors. They are being held at the Berks Family Residential Center in Pennsylvania with the other family members who were in the vehicle.

The Connors' lawyer did not respond by deadline to several requests for comment.

Len Saunders, an immigration lawyer based in Blaine, Wash. is not involved in this case but said he has been to the Berks Family Residential Center several times for other clients.

If someone accidentally crosses the border, officials will often try to send them back, Saunders said.

It could takes weeks to months to work through the process of deporting a group back to the U.K., he added.

"At these facilities, there's immigration judges. The whole system is backlogged," Saunders said.

"They may not be back in the U.K. ... until the New Year."