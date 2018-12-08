Ucluelet on edge as Ottawa decides extent of fishing restrictions

Like many in Ucluelet, Caleb Cameron wants to know where he can fish next year.

"Then at least we can get on planning when there is some minor restrictions, whether it's entirely closed, or something else," Caleb says from his 13-metre motor yacht, the Nootka Princess.

In the summer, Cameron's boat is among 30 to 40 on the lookout for chinook and other salmon in the waters off this small community of 1,700, which winds through a jagged peninsula off Vancouver Island's west coast.

The boats are filled with locals running small businesses and tourists taking part in sport fishing by day, and visiting hotels and restaurants by night.

Now, they're waiting to hear from the federal government on what fishing restrictions might be coming to protect and preserve the southern resident killer whale population.

Economic and environmental concerns have co-existed on the island for decades, and orcas have long had an immense cultural significance in the region. But in this case, avoiding a zero-sum solution for Ucluelet residents might be difficult.

"It's a bigger impact than just one person losing the right to fish," said Ucluelet Mayor Mayco Noel.

"It has huge implications throughout our community."

Tourism is an increasingly large part of Ucluelet's economy, but much of it is connected to sport fishing and whale-watching opportunities. (Justin McElroy/CBC)

Months in the making

In the time period between Noel's election as mayor and his swearing in ceremony, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced it would move forward on identifying Swiftsure and La Pérouse Banks, located off the West Coast of Vancouver Island, as critical habitats for the orca population.

The Swiftsure and La Pérouse Banks have been identified by the federal government as a critical habitat area for southern resident killer whales. (Department of Fisheries and Oceans )

The announcement, made official on Thursday, allows the government to take action under the Species at Risk Act, to prevent "the destruction of critical habitat."

Meaning, the salmon that orcas feed on.

The announcement forced Noel and other new mayors to form a quick consensus on how best to lobby for compromises.

"It was 'oh, we're in the hot seat, what are we going to do about it?'" he said.

"I really knew that Ucluelet alone couldn't do something about it. It definitely had to be a regional voice and that was with the neighbouring communities ... all staying united."

The coalition formed is extensive: politicians, businesses and Indigenous groups have all called for any decision to avoid a total ban on fishing in those new protected areas.

"Multiple generations that are going to be affected," said Larry Johnson, president of Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood — collectively owned by six coastal First Nations and manager of over 40 commercial fishing licenses.

"We spent decades trying to negotiate a modern day treaty that will include land and sea resources that we've been connected to since time immemorial.

"Absolutely it's frustrating, especially when it's spelled out that we must be consulted in a meaningful way. And that hasn't happened."

No decision made yet

In a statement, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans said officials will consult with Indigenous groups and stakeholders on fish management measures related to chinook access.

Lynette O'Brien organized a petition, asking the government to consider steps other than banning fishing in the La Perouse and Swiftsure banks. Hundreds signed it. (Justin McElroy/CBC)

"All efforts will be made to minimize the economic impact of any reductions on coastal communities, and to work with implicated sectors to ensure their activities do not result in critical habitat destruction."

But some on the ground worry that a decision has already been made, without considering local opinion.

"Fishing is really important, the whales are important, it's all important to our economy. And I don't think anyone cares as much as we do. This is our backyard," said Lynette O'Brien, a captain on Cameron's ship and a part-time employee on a different whale-watching vessel.

She hopes the government avoids a complete moratorium and instead reduces the total catch of chinook allowed per day or other measures that might constitute a middle ground.

For now, all she can do is wait.

"People aren't taking bookings and that sort of thing. I think it'll be a big relief to hear one way or the other."

Metro Matters: On The Road is exploring how new city governments throughout B.C. are approaching age-old issues (some political, some not) in their communities.