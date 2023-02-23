Ucluelet high school student designs Pink Shirt Day Canada emblem

On Pink Shirt Day, students across Canada can be seen wearing pink to raise awareness about the prevention of bullying and to promote kindness and inclusion.

The day is celebrated on the last Wednesday of February each year.

Koyah Morgan is a student and Indigenous artist at Ucluelet Secondary School. She spoke with CBC's All Points West host Jason D'Souza about designing the emblem for Pink Shirt Day Canada's 2023 campaign.

Their conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity and length.

You're wearing a sweatshirt with your design. Can you describe it for us?

I took a lot of inspiration from traditional native motifs with the hand emblem being the star of the show and they're clasped around this heart design, which is fairly colloquial. Everyone knows what the heart represents, it represents love. It represents our emotions and the whole point of this design.

I wanted to create a design that reveals how our actions have a direct impact on those around us. So the hands, they're physically clasped around the heart, and that's supposed to represent upbringing and uplifting those around you instead of putting them down.

When did you first find out that your design would be featured on the official Pink Shirt Day across the country?

I found that out literally about a month ago. It was crazy. It was actually a much smaller competition. It was through the Naut'sa mawt Tribal Council that I had applied. I had entered, I'd won it and I thought that was it. But then the WITS [the charity behind Pink Shirt Day Canada] committee emailed me and asked me to feature on their broadcast this year. That was super touching. And then they asked to use the image for Canada this year. That's when I realized it was starting to get bigger and bigger. It was like a chain of reactions.

Do you remember your reaction when you found out that kids across the country would be wearing your design on their shirts?

I was like, that is crazy to me. Pink Shirt Day is definitely very close to my heart as a person who has experienced bullying, both cyber and physical, throughout my life. It's been really touching to be able to do this.

Tell us a bit more about why you wanted to enter your design for that initial competition.

I was just experimenting with embracing my culture through Indigenous artwork. It's not something that I dabbled in too much previously. My sister is an Indigenous artist. It's her job. She designs artwork in these beautiful prints and she's my biggest inspiration.

Can you tell us a little bit more about some of your experiences with bullying?

As a very little girl, I did experience bullying from some older students that was both verbal and emotional. It got to the point where it was physical and my parents had to step in. So it was definitely something that I knew about and was very aware of growing up. As I grew older, it became more of cyberbullying, like there was a switch between in-life bullying and cyberbullying.

One of the great things about this event is that it was actually online. So it's great to spread some positivity online where I feel like there can be a lot of negativity sometimes.

What's your message to younger kids who may be struggling with bullying in their personal lives?

I think it's important to know that there is always help when or if you ask for it. If you need it, there are resources around you that you can use, there are people you can talk to. That's what I found with my parents, with my teachers. Just communicate with people and things can be stopped. Things can be changed, things can be reversed. I'm feeling obviously much better now. So yeah, there is help where help is needed.