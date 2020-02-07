B.C. court to decide whether Surrey be prevented from fining Uber drivers

A B.C. Supreme Court judge is expected to decide Friday whether the City of Surrey should be banned from ticketing Uber drivers working in the city without a local business licence.

Lawyers for the city and the company argued the case in court Wednesday after Uber applied for an injunction against the municipality last week.

The company said the city's plan to hit ride-sharing drivers with daily $500 fines is illegal under the Motor Vehicle Act, and wants a court order to stop the practice.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum promised to fine Uber drivers after the service launched in Metro Vancouver last month. McCallum, a longstanding ally of the taxi industry, has said Uber is operating illegally within his city.

The Passenger Transportation Board approved Uber and other ride-hailing companies to operate in the Lower Mainland, including Surrey, on Jan. 23, but McCallum has said the ride-hailing companies have an "unfair advantage" over the taxi industry.

A ticket issued to an Uber driver in Surrey, B.C. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

McCallum has said taxi companies must abide by a cap on the number of vehicles it uses, and the same limits should apply to ride-hailing services to create a level playing field.

The province has said local governments can enact rules and unique fees around drop-off and parking in granting local licences, but cannot deny licences to companies outright.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in August 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

On Thursday, the Vancouver Taxi Association lost its legal bid to block ride-hailing operators in Metro Vancouver. The association, which includes nine Metro Vancouver cab companies, asked the court for an injunction to suspend Lyft and Uber's apps until court heard a judicial review of the PTB's company approvals.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Veronica Jackson dismissed the application, describing the taxi association's evidence of revenue decline blamed on ride-hailing competition as "scant at best."