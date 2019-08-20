People living in Metro Vancouver could be hopping in an Uber by late 2019.

But the ride-hailing service won't yet say whether it will operate in smaller B.C. municipalities.

The company announced Wednesday that it will apply to the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board to operate in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Sea-to-Sky communities including Squamish.

The company will finalize the communities where it operates closer to launch date, based on the number of qualified drivers who sign up to use the app.

The board expects it will take between six to eight weeks to evaluate applications.

"We're optimistic that Uber will be here for the busy holiday season," Michael van Hemmen, Uber's head of Western Canada, said in a release.

The company said it remains interested in operating across B.C., but says the province's proposed regulations aren't conducive to operating in smaller municipalities.

The B.C. government has mandated that ride-hailing drivers hold a Class 4 commercial licence, rather than a standard Class 5 license held by most motorists.

Alberta also requires Class 4 licenses for ride-hailing drivers.

Uber says the commercial licence, which is required for taxi and limo drivers in B.C., will pose a significant barrier for drivers and reduce supply for passengers.

But B.C.'s transportation minister has said she won't budge on the requirement, citing passenger safety.

Uber is encouraging prospective drivers to start the process to obtain a Class 4 licence with ICBC.