Uber, Lyft approved to roll out in Lower Mainland, Whistler

The Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) in B.C. has approved ride-hailing applications from Uber and Lyft, giving the companies the green light to operate in the Lower Mainland and Whistler.

The board, which is an independent licensing tribunal, announced its decision in a statement late Thursday morning.

"The decisions were made after a careful review of the extensive materials received during the application process," the statement read.

Approval from the PTB is the biggest hurdle for ride-sharing companies hoping to operate in B.C., but not the final step.

The companies will now need to apply for appropriate insurance with ICBC. They also need business licences from individual municipalities.

The province has said local governments can enact rules and unique fees around drop-off and parking. Communities, however, can't deny licences to companies.

A regional ride-hailing licence is currently being created for Metro Vancouver in conjunction with TransLink.

In a statement Thursday, Uber said it already has a business licence from the City of Vancouver as well as insurance from ICBC.

"We hope to launch very soon," said Michael van Hemmen, Uber's head of Western Canada.

A statement from Lyft said the company is now working on its municipal licences.

For ride-sharing companies, gaining approval to operate in the Lower Mainland means approval to do business in the province's most populated region. The Lower Mainland includes Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, and has around three million residents.