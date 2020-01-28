Surrey will fine Uber drivers $500 a day, warns Mayor Doug McCallum

The City of Surrey will ticket and fine Uber drivers $500 a day if they operate within city boundaries, Mayor Doug McCallum said Monday, escalating the battle between the city and province over who gets to greenlight ride-hailing.

The company has been operating in the city since receiving approval last week from the province's independent Passenger Transportation Board.

But McCallum, a longstanding ally of the taxi industry, said at a news conference Monday that Surrey has not issued Uber a business licence and claimed the company is operating illegally.

"If a predator comes in an industry that's highly regulated and doesn't do a level playing field and ignores a lot of the laws of those cities, you would expect any mayor to stand up for their residents," he said.

The province says while municipalities can set requirements for business licences, they don't have the authority to outright block ride-hailing companies.

"The absence of a bylaw or business licence in specific municipalities related to ride hailing is not grounds for refusal of the service," a spokesperson for B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation said in a statement.

The city ordered Uber on Friday to stop operating until council takes a position on ride-hailing business licences, but the company said it "respectfully" declined.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has been a longstanding ally of the taxi industry. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

McCallum said the city gave Uber a grace period over the weekend by issuing 18 warning tickets to drivers.

Surrey Coun. Jack Hundial, who supports Uber, offered to pay the first $500 fine for any driver who receives a ticket.

"That will hopefully get the conversation going about what the legality of this and what are the rules around this," he said.

"If we're going after one category of business that does not have a business license, then we should be going after all of them if that's the path that we are choosing to go down. We can't be selectively enforcing for just one or two business licenses."

Waiting on region-wide licence

Vancouver already issued business licences last week to Uber and its competitor Lyft, which is only operating for now in Vancouver's core.

But McCallum said Surrey is waiting on a TransLink meeting this Thursday, when Metro Vancouver officials are set to receive a report about a region-wide business license for ride-hailing companies.

Council also needs to hammer out the business license details, McCallum said, although he said he did not intend to raise a motion at Monday night's meeting.

McCallum said he wants to ensure a level playing field for the city's sizeable taxi industry, arguing cab drivers face higher insurance and city fees than their Uber counterparts and more stringent safety regulations.

"I have heard some opponents say that I am pandering to the taxi industry. That is not true," he said.

"What I am concerned about and what I am fighting for is the livelihoods of all those who are employed in the taxi industry."