Uber driver killed, 7 taken to hospital after car crash in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighborhood

One man is dead and seven others were taken to hospital after an early morning crash in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

Investigators say at 1:55 a.m. PST a red Cadillac struck a taxi then broadsided a ride-hailing vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and East 12th Avenue.

Police said the force of the collision killed a 26-year-old Uber driver who was alone in his vehicle.

The taxi driver and two passengers were taken to hospital, police added.

Meanwhile, according to police the 17-year-old driver of the Cadillac and his three teenaged passengers were also taken to hospital with various injuries, including broken bones.

Police believe the Cadillac was traveling east on 12 Avenue, between Oak Street and Main Street, prior to the collision.

3rd traffic fatality in 48 hours

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages. They're asking anyone who saw the Cadillac driving in the area prior to the collision, or anyone with dash cam or home security cameras, to provide information.

Police say the investigation into the collision is still in its early stages.

Police say Monday's collision was the third traffic fatality in Vancouver in the past 48 hours.

On Saturday, a 30-year-old woman was struck and killed while attempting to walk across Kingsway Avenue, near Taunton Street, in East Vancouver, police said.

That same day, a 76-year-old woman was crossing Arbutus Street at West 15th Avenue when she was struck by a grey pickup truck at about 4:40 p.m. PST, according to police.