Uber says it has been given the go-ahead to begin operating its ride-hailing service in Kelowna and Victoria.

In a tweet, the company said that the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) approved a licence transfer application, which would allow the company to offer services in those communities.

"We plan to launch soon and will provide more information in the coming days," read the tweet.

Uber previously launched in Metro Vancouver in January 2020. It applied to set up operations in the rest of B.C. on Aug. 31, 2020, but its application to operate in Kelowna and Victoria was denied in December 2021.

At the time, the PTB said the expansion would be harmful to taxi companies, which were struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the tweet, Uber said tens of thousands of residents in those communities have signed up for the service.