Students want improved bus service in Kelowna but may have to wait

Despite concerns about student and public safety in an area of Kelowna serviced by B.C. Transit, both the City of Kelowna and the provincial corporation say resources aren't currently available to make any changes.

The route in question runs between Quail Ridge northeast of downtown Kelowna and the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) campus.

Currently, bus service between Quail Ridge and UBCO runs from 7:15 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. on weekdays and not at all on weekends.

Third-year student Peyton Twardochleb says that creates a safety risk for people, as they are left to use "a dangerous unlit trail" or walk four kilometres alongside a busy roadway in the hours when public transit isn't an option.

Peyton Twardochleb is one of the UBC Okanagan students behind an online petition pushing for expanded transit service between the Quail Ridge area of Kelowna and the UBCO campus. (Peyton Twardochleb)

Twardochleb is particularly concerned for students who have late classes at UBCO and have to find other ways to get back home to Quail Ridge.

"We believe in order to change the safety of people in the area, we must provide safe alternatives, including city transport," Twardochleb said on CBC's Daybreak South.

Online petition is part of the push for change

Twardochleb is one of the students behind a petition now circulating online, calling for expanded service between Quail Ridge and UBCO.

But while the petition has caught the attention of the City of Kelowna and B.C. Transit, immediate changes appear unlikely.

Mike Kittmer, the transit service co-ordinator with the city, said he understands the concerns but the financial resources for an expansion of service aren't currently available because of where the city sits in its budget cycle. However, he said more off-peak transit service is included in a three-year proposal that went before city council earlier this year.

In an emailed statement to CBC, B.C. Transit also said it understands the concerns being raised but does not have the resources "to expand service to this area beyond the current schedule" at this time.

B.C. Transit said it is "continuing to work with the City of Kelowna and with our partners at UBCO to look at potential future solutions for the campus community."

Expanded service a priority for student union

Another student concerned about transit service between Quail Ridge and UBCO is Cade Desjarlais, the external vice president with Student Union Okanagan.

Desjarlais said transit is becoming a main priority for the student union, especially because of a change in class scheduling this school year.

"This year, because of the increased enrolment, classes have actually been extended later," Desjarlais said.

"Usually, classes would end at 8 [p.m.], last year for example. But this year classes go until 9:30. And so buses overall aren't running that late from UBCO. So this is kind of a systemic problem amongst all the routes for students in Kelowna. This one to Quail Ridge is specifically important because of that dangerous, unsafe walk students are experiencing."

Students in Kelowna are pushing for increased service levels between the Quail Ridge area and UBC Okanagan, but B.C. Transit has said it doesn't currently have the resources to make changes. (City of Kelowna)

Desjarlais said he has been "working on trying to meet with B.C. Transit" since May. He also said he spoke with former mayor Colin Basran about transit issues.

But with newly elected Mayor Tom Dyas, as well as a selection of new city councilors, Desjarlais said it will be necessary to re-evaluate the progress that was made.

"Right now, our strategy is teaming up with UBCO to bring the mayor and B.C. Transit to the table, just so that we can show them the data we have and the statistics that we have."

Desjarlais said UBCO students form the largest ridership group in the Okanagan, with bus passes in the hands of more than 11,000 students.