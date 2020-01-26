Open rehearsal program invites audience to watch theatre in the making

If you've ever wanted a behind-the-scenes look at the performing arts, a new program at UBC Okanagan gives the public unique access to theatre as its made.

The Public Theatre Project invites artists to book time — for free — to rehearse and teach classes on the university stage. The catch: it's open for the public to watch.

The initiative was launched by performance instructor Tracy Ross, in an attempt to bring the campus community and the arts community in Kelowna together.

"It allows [students] to understand what resources and opportunities exist within Kelowna," Ross told Daybreak South host Chris Walker, noting that it also gives artists access to unique, diverse voices within the university.

"Because we have a really contemporary young population, these artists that are developing new work or putting something on by having an audience come in, they get to have a really fresh outlook on what it is that they're doing."

The Public Theatre Project at UBC Okanagan invites artists to book time for rehearsals and classes on the university stage. The catch: it's open for the public to watch. (Tracy Ross)

Another benefit to hosting an open theatre session is it gives audiences more appreciation for what they see on stage. Simultaneously, artists, both emerging and established, get to practice in a larger space than what they would typically have access to; the theatre seats about 200 people.

By allowing the public to come and watch performances, it also gives the artists a feel for how an audience reacts to their work.

"It's really a process-based environment where people can see all of the things that go into creating choreography or a play ... it's really up to the artist in terms of how they engage the people that are there," Ross said.

Musicians, actors, dancers and other artists can get a feel for how viewers will react to their work before performing it officially, in front of a larger group. (Tracy Ross)

Since the program launched earlier this month, the Canadian School of Ballet has already used the space to prepare for an upcoming competition. Ross also organized a Playtime through the project where the public was invited to participate in physical theatre, read through scripts and talk about a play.

"Anybody who showed up that day we put them onstage if they wanted to be there," Ross said.

The space is open for bookings, and public viewing, Sundays from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.