B.C. municipalities ban foreign governments from sponsoring receptions at future conventions

A controversial reception annually hosted by the Chinese government to wine and dine B.C. politicians has officially been cancelled.

The Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) executive announced Wednesday it has banned sponsorships by foreign governments at its annual convention, following an independent panel's report on how the convention is financed.

The panel was created due to increasing backlash over the UBCM taking approximately $6,000 from the Chinese government in exchange for a sponsored reception at its convention, which is attended by the majority of mayors and councillors across B.C.

While the event had gone on for many years, the relationship between China and Canada deteriorated in 2019. Canadians Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were detained in separate incidents shortly after Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition warrant.

At this year's convention the reception went ahead after a review, with around 60 mayors and councillors across the province choosing to attend the event.

But on the same day, 65 per cent of delegates voted against allowing future sponsorship by foreign governments. And the panel — which consisted of four former UBCM presidents — noted that "cost implications of removing the sponsorship opportunity from foreign governments is negligible, affecting less than half of a percent of the total cost to host the annual convention on average."

The panel also recommended that sponsorships from corporations and public sector unions be allowed to continue.