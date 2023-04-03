Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

UBC encourages students to uninstall TikTok app, citing 'not yet' proven data risks

The University of British Columbia is encouraging students to uninstall the TikTok app from their mobile phones, citing concerns about data sharing with the social media platform's Chinese parent company.

University recommends students access platform using a web browser instead

The Canadian Press ·
TikTok app displayed on a smart phone, saying "60-minute limit"
The University of British Columbia says TikTok has sparked security and privacy concerns. (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images, graphic design by Philip Street)

The University of British Columbia is encouraging students to uninstall the TikTok app from their mobile phones, citing concerns about data sharing with the social media platform's Chinese parent company.

Instead, the school recommends students use a web browser to access TikTok content.

The school says in a statement issued last week that the app is one of UBC's fastest-growing social media platforms, used by students, staff and faculty for entertainment, research, outreach and recruitment.

However, it says the video platform has sparked security and privacy concerns about its data collection practices and sharing data with corporate parent ByteDance, although these risks are "not yet" proven.

A male student sits at a picnic table at the University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus. He wears a facemask and has a laptop open on the table in front of him.
Students are pictured at the University of British Columbia in February. The school is asking students to use a web browser to access TikTok rather than using the platform's app. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

UBC's official TikTok account, which has more than 4,000 followers, continues to operate, posting a video featuring cherry blossom scenery on campus the day after the university issued its warning.

The school says it is not considering a ban on TikTok on university-owned devices, although it notes that federal and B.C. authorities have placed such bans on government-owned devices.

UBC spokesperson Matthew Ramsey said in a statement the school is monitoring the situation closely.

"While we recognize the security and privacy risks of using TikTok, the nature of these risks has not yet been proven and has not changed overnight," he said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now