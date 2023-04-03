UBC encourages students to uninstall TikTok app, citing 'not yet' proven data risks
University recommends students access platform using a web browser instead
The University of British Columbia is encouraging students to uninstall the TikTok app from their mobile phones, citing concerns about data sharing with the social media platform's Chinese parent company.
Instead, the school recommends students use a web browser to access TikTok content.
The school says in a statement issued last week that the app is one of UBC's fastest-growing social media platforms, used by students, staff and faculty for entertainment, research, outreach and recruitment.
However, it says the video platform has sparked security and privacy concerns about its data collection practices and sharing data with corporate parent ByteDance, although these risks are "not yet" proven.
UBC's official TikTok account, which has more than 4,000 followers, continues to operate, posting a video featuring cherry blossom scenery on campus the day after the university issued its warning.
The school says it is not considering a ban on TikTok on university-owned devices, although it notes that federal and B.C. authorities have placed such bans on government-owned devices.
UBC spokesperson Matthew Ramsey said in a statement the school is monitoring the situation closely.
"While we recognize the security and privacy risks of using TikTok, the nature of these risks has not yet been proven and has not changed overnight," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?