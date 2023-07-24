Students voice safety concerns after UBC says residence front desks will no longer be staffed overnight

Students are voicing concerns about campus safety after the University of British Columbia announced that residence front desks will no longer be staffed overnight.

Instead, an overnight mobile team will be available between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. to respond to calls for assistance, the university says.

Sam Meester, who is entering his third year in computer science, isn't happy with the change.

He says not having a person on site is worrying, should students find themselves in an emergency situation or if they don't have access to a phone to call the mobile team.

"Leaving people outside if they need help to wait for the overnight team to come, I think, is a pretty huge safety concern," said Meester.

'Disappointed and frustrated'

An email informing students of the change dated July 18, provided to CBC by Meester, says the changes will come into effect on Aug. 1.

The change comes due to challenges with staffing the front desks at night, UBC associate VP of housing Andrew Parr told CBC News in a written statement.

"We expect this new model to help us reduce absenteeism, retain current employees and attract new ones," said Parr.

Parr said those who need assistance at night will call a special number, and a member of the closest mobile team will come to assist them.

Meester says he's disheartened that, as a UBC student living in residence, he wasn't consulted about the change prior to the announcement.

It comes six months after UBC announced it would hike rent in student accommodations by between 3.5 and eight per cent for the upcoming academic year — leaving many students annoyed that they're receiving less services while paying more, Meester said.

"I felt disappointed and frustrated. These are things that a lot of students rely on and that a lot of students were expecting to be available to them and that's no longer the case," he said.

Kamil Kanji, vice-president of the UBC Alma Mater Society, says having the front desks unstaffed means students will have to wait longer if they request help.

"If a student is experiencing an issue within their residence, it's much easier to go to the front desk and receive immediate help and access than waiting for however long it takes to call the mobile overnight team or campus security," said Kanji.

He said he knows many students who are concerned about safety with their lodging for the next academic year.

In his written statement, Parr did not specifically address questions about students' safety concerns.

Access to amenities will also be reduced with the cut in front-desk staffing. Students living in Ponderosa Commons will no longer have access to their music practice room or games room equipment between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. (UBC)

Reduced access to amenities

The change will also affect access to overnight amenities at residences.

In an email provided to CBC, UBC's director of student residences Lakshmi Sangaranarayanan said access to amenities at night will differ between residences.

At Meester's residence, Ponderosa Commons, the music practice room will be locked and the games room equipment will not be accessible, the email says.

Meester says this will affect students who use residence amenities early in the morning or late at night due to work schedules or personal preference.

Kanji says the change could involve access to gyms, printing services and study spaces, and could ultimately affect the mental wellbeing of students.

"It really calls into the question if students were at the centre of this decision-making, whether or not this is student-friendly and in their best interest," said Kanji.