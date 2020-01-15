UBC snowball fight postponed on account of snow

In what might go down in history as the ultimate West Coast self-troll, UBC's annual campus-wide snowball fight has been postponed because of snow.

Wednesday's 12:30 p.m. event has been pushed to Thursday after heavy snow in Metro Vancouver led to widespread commuter chaos and the cancellation of classes at the Point Grey campus.

The announcement on Facebook reads, "To make sure we can have the wildest snowball fight possible (and have everyone make it to campus safely🚎) we will be moving the snowball fight to Thursday at 12:30! Enjoy your day off, get some extra target practice, and we'll see you all tomorrow!"

The student organized snowball fight has become an annual event at UBC, weather permitting.

Last year, an estimated 3,000 lined up on either side of the Main Mall battleground for the "serious snowy showdown."

Social media posts for this year's edition play up the revenge potential of the event.

"It's your chance to rally against that person in lecture who states things in the form of questions, provide some payback for the friend that 'forgot' your secret Santa gift or stand up to the roommates that stole your leftovers from the fridge."