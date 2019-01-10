Alleged voyeur arrested after incident with cellphone in UBC washroom

An alleged voyeur was arrested after an incident in a University of British Columbia washroom, police say, and they are asking other possible victims to come forward.

In a statement, University RCMP said the man allegedly placed a cellphone over the top of a bathroom stall in a public women's washroom on Agronomy Road, between East Mall and Health Sciences Mall, around 10 p.m. PT on Jan. 3.

The victim, who was using the washroom, called campus security who were first on the scene. Security then called police who arrested the suspect for obstruction. He was later released.

RCMP spokesperson Janelle Shoihet said officers believed he may have destroyed some evidence prior to arrest.

"The cellphone was described as having a distinctive case — black with a cubed and striped pattern," RCMP said in a statement.

"We would like to remind the public that if a crime is being committed that you should call 911 immediately."

The suspect has not been charged. Shoihet said police are not releasing a name, photo or description of him at this time.

Shoihet said that police do not believe this case is related to another incident of voyeurism in a UBC women's washroom reported in Sept. 2018.

Police are asking any additional victims of the alleged voyeur to call them at (604) 224-1322.