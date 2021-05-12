Success of UBC rapid testing pilot ignites calls for expanded use

After a rapid testing pilot project at UBC identified more than two dozen students with COVID-19, some critics of B.C.'s testing strategy are calling for more rapid kits to be deployed to places like food processing plants and public schools.

Of more than 3,500 voluntary rapid tests done at UBC's Orchard Commons residences, 25 asymptomatic students tested positive for the virus. Researcher Sabrina Wong says Vancouver Coastal Health staff were then able to identify six clusters of the virus and tell people to isolate, preventing further outbreaks in student housing.

"[Students] were testing to protect themselves, and testing to protect those around them," said Wong. "It's fast, it's easy, and it allows you to find the infections faster to break the chains of transmission."

The pilot ran from February to April, but in light of the program's success, Wong says the team has been approached by Health Canada to participate in a clinical trial starting in May. It will run at the same location for the summer semester.

Calls for more tests

While researchers will look to publish their findings after submitting a report for peer review, critics of B.C.'s use of rapid testing question why the resource isn't used more frequently.

Among those voices is B.C. Green Party MLA Adam Olsen, who during question period at the legislature on Tuesday criticized provincial leaders for not making use of the stockpile of rapid tests that were allocated to the province by the federal government.

According to Health Canada, 2.7 million rapid tests have been shipped to B.C. But just 30,892 have reportedly been used. About 400,000 have been deployed.

More than 2.7 million rapid tests have been shipped to B.C. by the federal government. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

"Less than one per cent of those tests have been used," said Olsen. "If we can identify an asymptomatic case ... then that's a potential transmission that we can break."

The province has outlined a rapid point of care testing strategy, noting that the tests can be approved for use in high-transmission areas and communities with limited access to the standard COVID-19 tests.

In a statement, the province said the program has received 78 expressions of interest with 33 applications received; 18 of the 33 applications are approved and at the agreement signing phase.

Are they still necessary?

B.C.'s third wave continues to show signs of decline, with 600 cases reported on Wednesday, and more than 2.1 million British Columbians receiving at least one vaccine dose to date.

But even with these hopeful signs, experts say rapid testing still has an important role in curbing the spread of the virus.

"Even with everyone having one shot, you could still potentially have an infection," said Wong. "And we don't really know how effective the vaccine is going to be with the variants."

Wong says she thinks the best applications include public schools, universities, shared housing, and high volume workplaces like food processing plants.

"I think it can be used for another layer of protection, because COVID is not leaving, even with people being vaccinated," she added.