Students partying at UBC fined over $5K by COVID cops

UBC students were handed fines totalling more than $5,000 on Saturday after the RCMP busted two parties in violation of COVID-19 public health orders.

Two party organizers received violation tickets of $2,300 each and two other students were fined $230 each.

Police warn the university could take non-academic disciplinary actions against students who violate COVID-19 rules aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Students are being reminded to limit their social interactions and stick to their core "bubble." Those who live alone can include one or two people in their core group.

On Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said too many people are still bending the rules by holding gatherings.

Richmond Mounties say they've busted four gatherings for COVID violations over the past two weekends.