UBC Okanagan security guard dies of injuries after weekend assault, RCMP say

A security guard at the University of B.C.'s Okanagan campus (UBCO) has succumbed to her injuries following an assault on campus on Saturday, with Mounties now treating her death as a homicide.

Kelowna RCMP say the incident occurred just before 6 a.m. Saturday in the University Centre building on the UBCO campus just outside Kelowna, B.C.

According to police, a male university worker was responsible for the fatal assault.

He was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital, with police saying he could face murder charges.

According to a statement from UBCO, the assault happened at the University Centre building pictured here. (Futongrab/Creative Commons)

The 24-year-old security guard was taken to Kelowna General Hospital following the incident, where she died of her injuries.

"We are devastated that something like this would happen on our campus," Lesley Cormack, deputy vice-chancellor of UBC Okanagan, said in a statement. "My heart and my thoughts, and those of everyone at UBCO, go to the family.

"I understand that there will be many questions around this incident and we are working very closely with the RCMP and our partners to provide any assistance required in the investigation."

Cormack said the incident was "isolated" in nature and did not involve students, and there was no ongoing risk to campus safety.