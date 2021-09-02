Packed UBC frat party shut down by police for violating health orders
Hundreds gathered at fraternity village, RCMP say; video shows people dancing maskless indoors
Police issued thousands of dollars in fines after breaking up a party with hundreds of students in the fraternity village at the University of British Columbia over the weekend.
RCMP were called to the frat village on Wesbrook Mall on Sunday, according to a statement. Officers arrived to find hundreds of students gathered inside several different houses and in the outdoor courtyard, despite public health orders prohibiting gatherings of more than 50.
A Snapchat video of the event supplied by RCMP showed a crowd of young people dancing indoors, most of them not wearing masks. "Who said party life at UBC wasn't a thing," the caption read.
RCMP said few people were wearing masks at the party and physical distancing was impossible because the space was so small.
Officers issued $5,000 in fines for hosting a non-compliant event.
"We are asking that students ensure they observe all public health orders. We have worked hard to get this far over the past 30 months. Let's stay safe and healthy," RCMP Const. Christina Martin wrote in the statement.
Police said they will be working with the university to ensure student events on or off campus follow public health orders.
