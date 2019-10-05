Investigators say they have now spoken to witnesses in the alleged druggings of multiple University of British Columbia students last weekend.

RCMP at the university opened an investigation into the allegations earlier this week in response to a social media post from a professor suggesting that a number of women had been drugged at campus fraternity events and a Vancouver bar.

At the time, police said they had not received any independent reports about the alleged druggings.

On Friday, UBC Mounties announced that they had identified and spoken to witnesses.

"This incident and the allegations being made are criminal in nature," RCMP Sgt. Erik Baskette said in a press release.

"We understand that victims may be hesitant to come forward out of fear or embarrassment, but their information is vital to this investigation. Through such programs as Victims Services, we will be able to offer them support and assistance should it be required."

One of my students spent the weekend in the hospital after being drugged in a Vancouver bar on Friday night. On Saturday morning there were six (6!!) women with her who had been drugged in the fraternities on UBC campus. <br><br>And people ask me why I am opposed to the frat houses? —@MarinaAdshade

Marina Adshade, a professor of economics, said in a tweet Tuesday that a student "spent the weekend in hospital" after being given drugs at an event on campus. The professor also claimed six other students "who had been drugged in the fraternities" on the UBC campus were also in hospital Saturday morning.

CBC News has not been able to independently verify claims made by Adshade.

As of Wednesday, UBC's Interfraternity Council had indefinitely suspended all social functions for the 10 fraternities on campus.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim or witness to call the UBC detachment at 604-224-1322.