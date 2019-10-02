UBC investigating after professor alleges students were drugged in bar

The University of British Columbia said its staff have asked RCMP to open an investigation after a professor at the school publicized allegations that a number of students were drugged in a Vancouver bar on Friday.

Marina Adshade, a professor of economics, said in a tweet Tuesday that a student "spent the weekend in hospital" after being given drugs. The professor also claimed six other students "who had been drugged in the fraternities" on the UBC campus were also in hospital Saturday morning.

CBC News has not been able to independently verify claims made by Adshade or by the student who spoke with the professor.

The university responded in a statement Wednesday saying they first heard of the claims through Twitter. An email said the school confirmed the university's RCMP detachment has "not received any complains of druggings last weekend," but the university has asked Mounties to open a formal investigation, given Adshade's tweet.

One of my students spent the weekend in the hospital after being drugged in a Vancouver bar on Friday night. On Saturday morning there were six (6!!) women with her who had been drugged in the fraternities on UBC campus. <br><br>And people ask me why I am opposed to the frat houses? —@MarinaAdshade

"To be clear, the information shared online is being taken very seriously and will be fully investigated," Ainsley Carry, UBC's vice president of students, wrote in an email.

"Our first priority at this stage is to encourage anyone who has experienced or has information about the criminal behaviours described to call the UBC RCMP at 604-224-1322, or 911, to report the incident."

Carry said his staff have also been in contact with the Interfraternity Council, the official governing body for the 10 fraternities at UBC.

"We will be speaking to the fraternities at length in the coming days. We are doing everything we can to find out more," Carry wrote.

CBC has also reached out to the council for comment.

A spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department told CBC News it had not received any reports from UBC students about being drugged at a bar in the city on Friday, but also encouraged any victims of crime to phone police.