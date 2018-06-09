2 youths arrested in UBC gunpoint carjacking

Two youths who carjacked a UBC student at gunpoint last month have been arrested.

North Vancouver RCMP say they received a call about a car being driven erratically on Oct. 4 near 24th Street and Larson Road. A check revealed it to be the same grey Kia with matching licence plates that was stolen from the 10th floor of UBC's west parkade the evening of Sept. 17.

"Our police cars were able to stop the suspects, who fled on foot and we gave chase and were able to take them into custody," said Sgt. Peter DeVries.

DeVries said the person who called in the car deserves credit.

"They figured they were just reporting a reckless driver in their cul-de-sac. What they couldn't have known was that they were actually helping take two violent, dangerous criminals off the street," he said.

The file is now in the hands of the UBC RCMP.