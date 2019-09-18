RCMP seek 2 suspects after woman reports being carjacked at gunpoint at UBC

RCMP are searching for two suspects and a stolen vehicle after a woman reported being carjacked at gunpoint at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Police said the woman told officers she was returning to her car on the 10th floor of the West Parkade at UBC, at 2140 Lower Mall, when two men approached her shortly before 6:30 p.m. PT.

"One produced a small handgun and demanded her keys. The victim complied and was not injured," a statement read.

RCMP said the suspects escaped in the woman's car.

RCMP released a stock photo of a Kia Spectra similar to the alleged victim's. (RCMP)

The first suspect is described as six feet with a slim build and possibly of South Asian descent. The statement said he was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up and black jogging pants, carrying "a palm-sized black handgun."

The second man is described as darker skinned, wearing a dark, long-sleeve shirt and pants.

The woman's car is a grey 2007 Kia Spectra with the B.C. licence plate 308 PSG. Anyone who sees the vehicle should phone 911 and not approach the car.