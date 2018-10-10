UBC buildings no longer expected to be impacted by natural gas shortage, university says

The University of British Columbia says buildings on its Point Grey campus are "no longer expected to be impacted" by a possible natural gas shortage in the province, hours after issuing an emergency community warning.

The initial alert was sent out at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, in light of a gas line explosion near Prince George on Tuesday that caused two Enbridge pipelines to be shut off.

The school had said any of its buildings that use natural gas for heating, hot water, and cooking could be impacted as early as Thursday morning.

An updated bulletin was issued at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday saying that's no longer the case.

Further energy cuts needed

The electricity and gas company FortisBC has asked all British Columbians to cut "non-essential" natural gas usage, by turning down their thermostats and avoiding usage of fireplaces and gas-dependent cooking appliances.

Puget Sound Energy and Cascade Natural Gas, both U.S. energy companies, are also asking customers in Washington state to help conserve natural gas and electricity because of B.C.'s pipeline rupture and the impact it has on the U.S. gas supply.

In an updated statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, FortisBC said there had so far been a reduction in natural gas use of about 20 per cent provincewide, but that further cuts are needed.

Read more from CBC British Columbia