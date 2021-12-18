COVID-19 a major concern for students at UBC's in-person exams

Fears over hundreds of students being packed tightly together in exam halls while people with COVID-19 symptoms could show up to write finals has prompted a call for the cancellation of in-person exams at the University of British Columbia.

The university's Alma Mater Society issued a public letter to the administration saying students have come forward expressing concerns about the lack of distancing in exam halls, as well as symptomatic students attending these exams.

Eshana Bhangu, the society's vice president of academic and university affairs, said an "overwhelming" number of students have reached out to share their concerns.

She said the society has heard of little social distancing, people testing positive and attending exams, as well as students being forced to sit on the floor and write their exams due to a lack of space.

my MATH 215 exam this last Wednesday in OSBO A at <a href="https://twitter.com/UBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UBC</a>. ~450 students and ~10 invigilators, with about 2 feet of space between each desk for 2.5 hours. no vaccination requirement or symptom checking as per UBC policy. picture only shows about 3/4 of the room. <a href="https://t.co/fE9Mhzs4gr">pic.twitter.com/fE9Mhzs4gr</a> —@RobinMathesonn

"I'm looking for the university to demonstrate some leadership," Bhangu said in an interview.

She added that the university was able to quickly transition to online learning when the pandemic first began.

"I understand there's logistical challenges, but they've shown they can do it before," Bhangu said. "It's a matter of being willing."

The requests come after the University of Victoria cancelled in-person exams with a day's notice due to a COVID-19 outbreak driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Other universities across the country, including Queen's University, have also done the same.

Students and staff throughout B.C. universities have criticized the province for not posting COVID-19 exposures publicly. Very few public exposures or outbreaks have been reported at UBC, leading to an unofficial tracker listing potential exposure notices sent to students.

UBC's Vancouver campus falls under the purview of Vancouver Coastal Health, which has seen a spike in cases as of late.

Kurt Heinrich, the university's senior director of media relations, said in a statement that administration has told deans that they may work with their staff and professors to transition exams online where appropriate.

But he added that it would be left up to professors and academic staff to determine if an exam could be done online.

"Each university's situation is different and at UBC we continue to receive assurances from public health and the provincial government that we are not currently seeing a spike in cases that present a risk to the health of our students, faculty and staff," he said.

"We have been advised that we have significant controls and measures in place to keep our community safe."

Students are pictured at UBC's Vancouver campus. A university spokesperson says they are following the advice of public health authorities regarding in-person exams. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

'Scared for our safety'

Ava Peacock, a second-year student, said she has written several exams during this period with roughly 900 other students, which has left her feeling worried for her health.

The lack of clarity on how many students are vaccinated against the virus and if people are attending after contracting COVID-19 is concerning, she added.

"We're scared for our safety," Peacock said.

Hundreds of students packed together as they exit the SRC ‘exam halls’ <a href="https://t.co/HFHzzqoaWv">https://t.co/HFHzzqoaWv</a> <a href="https://t.co/iJLLwyxwfc">pic.twitter.com/iJLLwyxwfc</a> —@ubccovidtracker

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, announced new restrictions to come into effect on Monday over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming hospitals.

They include a 50-per-cent capacity limit on venues that hold more than 1,000 people, a ban on youth and adult sports tournaments over the winter holiday period, and the cancellation of all New Year's Eve parties.