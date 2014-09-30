UBC Apple Festival moves its core market online

The UBC Apple Festival is adapting to the pandemic like so many other events this year, and moving to an online marketplace to offer up more than 2,000 kilograms of B.C. grown apples.

After 29 years, the popular fruit festival has transformed into the UBC Apple Market, with a variety of apples, apple trees and apple juice for sale online.

"For many of us, this year has been tough, and this is especially true for those who grow our food," said Katie Teed, manager of marketing for the UBC Botanical Garden.

"While we are not able to host a festival safely this year, at this unprecedented time we want to continue to support and show our gratitude for local growers and their families by showcasing B.C.'s apples."

The market features nine kinds of organic apples, including festival favourites like Ambrosia, Red Rome and Cox's Orange Pippin.

For the gardeners, there are 30 varieties of apple trees for sale from local growers.

Orders can be placed now, and on-site pick up times at the botanical garden can be arranged between Oct. 16 and 18.

The event is organized by the Friends of UBC Botanical Garden, with funds raised going to support the garden.