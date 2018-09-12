U.S. officials consider capturing ailing orca to provide hands-on treatment

The urgency to help struggling orca J50 has officials in the United States considering new lines of treatment, including capturing the young animal.

"The next steps could include further intervention, such as a rescue operation and conducting a hands-on physical examination," said a press release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"Field treatment has not improved her condition, and veterinarians believe they have exhausted all reasonable remote treatment options and her survival is unlikely."

An image of J50 taken by officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Sept. 7 south of San Juan Island. (NOAA/Twitter)

NOAA says J50's condition has declined and that she is emaciated and often lagging behind her family.

Efforts to help the 3½-year-old female orca, who is part of the J-pod family of the endangered southern resident killer whale population, have included dosing her with antibiotics and providing live chinook salmon as feed.

Last week, attempts to inject the sickly animal with deworming medicine failed.

'Evaluate, treat and rehabilitate'

NOAA says it would only attempt to capture J50 if she becomes stranded or separated from her family group.

"The overriding priority of any rescue intervention would be to evaluate, treat and rehabilitate J50 in a manner that would support the greatest chance of her survival while ensuring her return and reunification with her family as soon as possible so she can contribute to long-term recovery of the population."

If, after capture, J50 is determined to be untreatable she would be returned to J-pod to spend the rest of her life with her family, said the release.

Earlier this summer another member of J-pod, J35, was seen carrying the corpse of her dead calf for 17 days.

The pod is often seen in the Salish Sea between Victoria and Seattle.

The southern resident killer whale population has declined to just 75 animals.

NOAA is expected to provide an update at 10 a.m. PT this morning.

