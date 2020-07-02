U-pick berry farms cope with COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19 has shut down many summer staple activities, but picking berries at one of the Fraser Valley's many u-pick farms isn't one of them.

In fact, given the wide open spaces of a berry field, picking your own berries might be considered a perfect pandemic pastime.

At least that's the way Rhonda Driedeger, owner of Driedeger Farms in Langley, sees it.

"As soon as we opened, people were like, 'Thank goodness. This is one normal thing I can do that means my life is not out of control,'" she laughed.

"It's something that people normally do in the summer and now it's a bigger deal because they've been cooped up."

Dreideger says traffic for strawberry picking has been steady, even though the rain and cold have shrunk the crop size. Raspberry and blueberry season is just starting up.

At Richmond's Birak Berry Farm, owner Gurpal Birak says business has been good, but the weather could be better.

"There's been loads of people coming with their kids," he said. "If it's raining then people don't come outside, but if the weather is good lots of people are coming."

U-pick berry farms are open for business, but a few things have changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Spencer Van Dyk/CBC)

Agriculture is considered an essential service, but like all businesses, u-pick operations have had to bring in COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure physical distancing and hygiene.

No snacking in the fields

For example, customers are no longer allowed to sample as they pick to avoid the risk of transferring the novel coronavirus from a person's mouth to their hand to a plant that someone else might pick from later.

Maan Farms in Abbotsford has taken an extra safety measure by introducing a reservation system meant to prevent large crowds of people arriving to pick at the same time.

"People have to book their book their ticket online and then they come in and we designate an area of the field," said operations manager Gurlene Maan. "So customers feel safe and we also feel safe knowing where they are and that they're not wandering around."

Another change from previous years is that pickers can't bring their own buckets, similar to how grocery stores have banned shoppers from bringing their own bags.

"It's been difficult to communicate this," said Maan. "As farmers, we are not allowed to accept outside containers as regulated by the Minister of Agriculture. So that's been a challenge."

Maan Farms is now pre-selling $2 containers that hold about four kilograms of fruit as part of their online reservation system. They also accept pre-payment for a full container, to reduce touch points even more.

Pickers are no longer allowed to bring their own containers to U-pick farms because of concerns about the transmission of COVID-19. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

"You fill up your bucket and head home," said Maan. "That way we don't have to touch your bucket again and you don't have to put it on the scale."

Driedeger says regardless of the crisis — COVID-19, bad weather, worker shortage — farmers are used to handling whatever comes their way.

"Everyone keeps saying it's unprecedented and we've had to pivot," she said. "But in field farming there's always something, right? So let's throw in a pandemic. We'll deal with that on Friday."