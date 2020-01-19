U-Haul crash in Surrey cuts power to more than 2,000 homes

RCMP say a U-Haul truck that crashed into a BC Hydro pole caused a power outage to more than 2,000 homes Saturday morning.

Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman said officers were called to the crash near Fraser Highway and 185th Street shortly before 10:30 a.m.

When police arrived, witnesses reported seeing the driver walking away with two duffel bags. Honeyman said officers were quickly able to find the suspect, a man in his 30s.

Police say the man is now in custody.

Honeyman said it wasn't clear if the suspect had stolen the vehicle, or why he had fled.

By late Saturday afternoon, there were still nearly 2,000 homes without power in the area.