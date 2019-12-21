Man arrested in Edmonton and charged with killing 2 B.C. men
Tyrel Hieu Nguyen Quesnelle, 21, is accused of killing Randeep Kang in 2017 and Jagvir Malhi in 2018
Homicide investigators have arrested a suspect in the killings of Randeep Kang in October, 2017 and Jagvir Malhi in November, 2018.
Tyrel Hieu Nguyen Quesnelle, 21, has been charged with first degree murder in both cases.
Kang, 27, was shot and killed in Surrey, while Malhi, 19, was gunned down in Abbotsford. He was not the intended target, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).
Earlier this month, police reported that a dark blue Acura LT that was found on fire near the area where Malhi was killed was linked to the case.
Malhi, who was attending university at the time of his death, had no criminal history, according to police, but he had people in his life who were involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict.
Kang was a Vancouver resident when he was targeted in Surrey. Investigators said he was known to police and involved in gang activity. Another unidentified man was also injured in that attack, but survived the shooting.
Police say Quesnelle became a suspect in both killings after months of investigation. He was arrested Friday with the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and the Alberta RCMP.
According to IHIT, the investigation into the deaths continues, despite the arrest and charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
