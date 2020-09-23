Police urging women to call 911 after 2 report being followed on Vancouver streets

Vancouver police say officers are investigating after two women reported being followed and approached by suspicious men while walking on Vancouver streets earlier this week.

The first incident involved a woman who said she had been walking her dog near Main Street and East First Avenue around midday Sunday when she first noticed she was being followed by two men, according to police.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Const. Tania Visintin said the men never spoke to her but would stare at her, then look back to their cellphones when she made eye contact.

"The woman did return home safely and called police, as she was suspicious of the men."

Woman approached, asked to make call

A second suspicious incident happen Monday at around 10:30 p.m. PT, when another woman was also out walking, this time near Scotia Street and East Broadway, when a man pulled up next to her in a four-door sedan.

He approached her to ask if she would make a phone call for him, Visintin said.

Police were called in to search for the suspect vehicle but none was found and no suspects have been identified.

"As far as I know, these are the only two incidents that have occurred that are suspicious in nature," she said.

"If any of this sounds familiar to anybody, or if something like this has happened to you, we need you to call police so we can investigate."