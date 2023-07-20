Content
Police investigate separate suspicious deaths of 2 women in Prince George

Prince George RCMP are investigating the suspicious deaths of two women one day apart in separate unrelated incidents.

Serious crime unit called in to investigate both incidents

Sign board denoting the Prince George RCMP
The RCMP detachment in downtown Prince George in 2022. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC )

Prince George RCMP are investigating the second suspicious death of a woman in the city in less than 24 hours.

The two women were reported dead in separate unrelated incidents. Both have been deemed suspicious.

On Monday, the police responded to a report of the body of a woman in the 1500 block of Victoria Street. No further details have been shared, but the serious crime unit was called out.

A day later, the RCMP responded to a complaint of a home invasion in the 2100 Block of Upland Street, which resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman.

The cause of death is unknown, but police say they are treating it as a targeted event and do not believe there to be a risk to the general public. 

Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

