Police investigate separate suspicious deaths of 2 women in Prince George

Prince George RCMP are investigating the second suspicious death of a woman in the city in less than 24 hours.

The two women were reported dead in separate unrelated incidents. Both have been deemed suspicious.

On Monday, the police responded to a report of the body of a woman in the 1500 block of Victoria Street. No further details have been shared, but the serious crime unit was called out.

A day later, the RCMP responded to a complaint of a home invasion in the 2100 Block of Upland Street, which resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman.

The cause of death is unknown, but police say they are treating it as a targeted event and do not believe there to be a risk to the general public.

Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.