Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed 74-year-old Nanaimo woman, RCMP say

RCMP in Nanaimo, B.C., say speed and alcohol were contributing factors in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 74-year-old woman in the Chase River area Thursday night.

In a statement Friday, RCMP said the woman was turning left at the intersection of Cranberry Road and the Trans-Canada Highway at around 9 p.m., when a southbound Dodge Ram pickup truck broadsided her vehicle, a Chevrolet Aveo.

A 47-year-old man was behind the wheel of the pickup, driving at a high rate of speed when, according to witnesses, he did not stop for a red light.

"Although it's early on in the investigation, alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors," said Const. Gary O'Brien.

Woman died at scene

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

The man was airlifted to a hospital in Victoria for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for about six hours while investigators, including an RCMP collision analyst, examined the scene, the statement said.

Anyone who has not previously spoken with investigators and may have dashcam video is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP Traffic Unit at 250-754-2345, and quote file #2021-18403.