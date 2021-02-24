2-vehicle collision east of Fraser Lake, B.C., kills 1 man, injures another

RCMP say a crash on Highway 16 west of Prince George has killed a Metro Vancouver man and injured a 20-year-old Alberta resident.

The collision happened Monday as a westbound pickup truck, driven by an Alberta man was overtaking an empty logging truck, according to police.

The passing lane ended before the pickup had finished its maneuver.

Police say the pickup truck collided with an oncoming car. The driver of the car, who was in his 40s, died a short time later in hospital.

Officers in Prince George are leading the investigation and want to speak with the logging truck driver, who stopped to assist but left before talking with police.

Investigators are also seeking dashcam video from anyone on Highway 16 between Fraser Lake and Vanderhoof at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.