2 teens pulled from burning car in Surrey, B.C., one remains in hospital
1 boy, 15, was badly injured; the other boy, 16, sustained minor injuries
RCMP say a 15-year-old boy is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing a SUV in Surrey, B.C., early Thursday morning.
The Mounties say the vehicle he was driving hit a tree near 32 Avenue and 137A Street and caught fire. Witnesses at the scene were able to pull two boys, the driver, aged 15, and his passenger, 16, from the burning vehicle.
Sgt. Chad Greig with the Surrey RCMP says people nearby were able to help the boys, but investigators are hoping more witnesses will come forward.
"After the collision, people were on scene and pulled these two individuals out of that vehicle and that's why we are just requesting anybody who has not already spoken to police that may have seen this SUV driving or has dashcam video to contact police."
The 16-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages, but they believe speed may have been a contributing factor.
