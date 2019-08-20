Two teens guilty of second-degree murder in 2019 stabbing death of Surrey mechanic

Two male teenagers have been convicted of second-degree murder in the 2019 stabbing death of Surrey mechanic Delphin Paul Prestbakmo.

Prestbakmo, known as Pauly, was fatally stabbed in a parking lot near Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 16.

The teenaged boys, who were 15 and 16 at the time of the murder, cannot be named due to their age. They have been acquitted of a charge of aggravated assault.

RCMP says the attack was unprovoked but the three knew each other to some degree.

Prestbakmo's family have previously described his killing as "senseless," saying that he was a well-loved and respected member of his community.

He was found lying in the parking lot by a passerby. He was so severely injured, he died before RCMP made it to the scene — even with a detachment across the street.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says a date for sentencing will be set in early June.