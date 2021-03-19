Two bodies found inside Richmond home after fire

The RCMP say two bodies were found inside a home in Richmond, B.C., that was on fire early Friday morning.



The Mounties said in a news release that officers were assisting with traffic control around the fire at the residence when the bodies were found.



They say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to work in partnership with the RCMP in Richmond.



Police say they're currently gathering evidence. No further details were released.



Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the homicide team or Crime Stoppers.