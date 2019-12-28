Two people found dead in Crofton residence, one man arrested

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in a residence in Crofton, B.C.

Just after midnight on Saturday, RCMP attended to a report of a "suspicious circumstance" at a residence on the 8600 block of Crofton Road.

Officers found two deceased people in the residence, as well as another man, who was arrested without incident.

The man remains in custody in the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

"While the investigation is in the preliminary stages, police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the general public," RCMP said in a statement.

North Cowichan / Duncan RCMP investigating double homicide in Crofton <a href="https://t.co/rBkES3ZUHE">https://t.co/rBkES3ZUHE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorthCowichan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorthCowichan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Duncan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Duncan</a> —@N_CowichanRCMP

RCMP are working with the Forensic Identification Section out of Nanaimo to investigate. The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation.

Police say the names of the deceased will not be released due to privacy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.