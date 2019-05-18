2 people flee scene of early morning collision that sends 4 to hospital

RCMP say four people, all in their teens and early twenties were sent to hospital following an early morning collision in Surrey.

The four victims were occupants of a black Jeep which sustained heavy damage. The single vehicle collision happened just after midnight at the intersection of 78 Avenue at 122 Street.

Two males and one female were taken to hospital in serious condition. The fourth person, a male, suffered non-serious injuries.

Police say two individuals fled the scene on foot and have since been identified.

No arrests have been made, and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 2019-71536.