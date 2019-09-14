Two people critically hurt in bus rollover near Port Alberni, B.C.
Two people in critical condition and one in serious condition, along with multiple minor injuries
Two people have been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a bus rollover between Port Alberni and Bamfield on Vancouver Island.
B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says a third patient is in serious condition, and other bus passengers have sustained minor injuries.
The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) Victoria says it was called to help by BCEHS just after 10 p.m. PT Friday.
A rescue co-ordinator with the centre says between 35 and 45 people are believed to have been on the bus when it crashed on a gravel road, about 1.6 kilometres west of Francis Lake.
The JRCC deployed two helicopters and a search and rescue aircraft from Canadian Forces Base Comox to airlift patients from the scene.
In a tweet, the Port Alberni Fire Department says it also responded to the crash, along with RCMP.
PAFD responding to a bus rollover between Port Alberni and Bamfield. Details are unclear at this moment. Resources from PAFD, BCEHS, 19 Wing and RCMP are all en route or on scene. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/portalberni?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#portalberni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bamfield?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bamfield</a>—@portalbernifire
The fire department says the City of Port Alberni has opened a reception centre for all uninjured bus passengers on Bamfield Main road.
Any family members of those involved are asked to call RCMP at 250-724-8980 for more information.
The JRCC says it has no information on the cause of the crash.