Two people critically hurt in bus rollover near Port Alberni, B.C.

Two people have been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a bus rollover between Port Alberni and Bamfield on Vancouver Island.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says a third patient is in serious condition, and other bus passengers have sustained minor injuries.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) Victoria says it was called to help by BCEHS just after 10 p.m. PT Friday.

A rescue co-ordinator with the centre says between 35 and 45 people are believed to have been on the bus when it crashed on a gravel road, about 1.6 kilometres west of Francis Lake.

The JRCC deployed two helicopters and a search and rescue aircraft from Canadian Forces Base Comox to airlift patients from the scene.

In a tweet, the Port Alberni Fire Department says it also responded to the crash, along with RCMP.

The fire department says the City of Port Alberni has opened a reception centre for all uninjured bus passengers on Bamfield Main road.

Any family members of those involved are asked to call RCMP at 250-724-8980 for more information.

The JRCC says it has no information on the cause of the crash.