2 pedestrians in serious condition after vehicle crash in Surrey

Two vehicles crashed Saturday evening in Surrey, causing one to hit two nearby pedestrians, police say.

The crash occurred at about 6:35 p.m. PT at the intersection of 148 Street and Fraser Highway, according to the RCMP.

"An Acura and a Ford collided in the intersection causing one of the vehicles to strike two

pedestrians who were on foot in the area," said Surrey RCMP watch commander Sgt. Tyler Wickware.

A man and a woman, both 50, were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police said the two drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene and are reportedly cooperating with police.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, police said.

Anyone who has more information or dashboard camera footage of the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at (604) 599-0502, or to make an anonymous call through Crime Stoppers.